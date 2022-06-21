Free Muscle Legends Roblox Codes

Muscle Legends Codes in Roblox can get you a lot of free items, like gems, strength and agility boosters, or pets that will help you train and fight to be the strongest in the game. For June 2022, there are a handful of different codes to redeem.

Players of the Roblox-based game Muscle Legends have a variety of codes available to claim, granting different rewards that will help you challenge the other Robloxians who are trying to outdo you and become the ultimate fighter.

If you’re looking for a companion to give you an extra boost, the game’s pet feature allows you to collect a whole host of different creatures. And not only are they pretty, but they have their own stat perks to help you out in a pinch.

For June 2022, we’ve compiled all the currently available codes to help you take on the toughest encounters in Roblox Muscle Legends.

Updated on June 21, 2022 to verify the veracity of the codes.

Muscle Legends Codes in Roblox (June 2022)

Below we have listed all the codes currently available to redeem in March. They have been tested in-game and confirmed to work as of June 2022.

Code items MillionWarriors Improve Strength epicreward500 500 Gems frostgems10 10,000 Gems galaxycrystal50 5,000 Gems launch250 250 Gems megalift50 250 strength musclestorm50 1,500 strength skyagility50 500 agility spacegems50 5,000 Gems speedy50 250 Agility supermuscle100 200 Strength superpunch100 100 Strength

How to Redeem Muscle Legends Codes on Roblox

Redeeming codes in-game is incredibly easy to do, it only takes a few quick steps to claim your free items:

Go to the Muscle Legends main page and click on the big green button to start the game. Once inside the game, on the right side of the screen, you will see “CODES” in the sidebar (also in the image above); select it. A box will appear in the center of the screen. Copy and paste the above codes into it. Press ‘ENTER’ and if the code has been entered correctly, your reward will be redeemed automatically.

It is done. If you have entered a Force code, you will see a visual difference on your character automatically. Gems will appear on the screen if they have been redeemed correctly, and there will be a boost to your speed for Agility codes