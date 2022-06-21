Fortnite Chapter 3: the best equipment according to the weapons you use in Season 3 | Slots | epic games | trick | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite Chapter 3 is one of the many Battle Royales that require good aim. However, players know that the loadouts in all five slots are critical to proper performance.

In case you need help organizing your teams in the games of Fortnite, we share the best guidelines according to the arsenal you use. We have already made a similar note with weapons according to their firing range.

FORTNITE | ShadowTracker

The Shadow Tracker pistol is probably one of the best in the game. This is an exotic weapon that Sunbird sells at the Temple for 400 gold. If players can afford it, they should go pick it up.

Slot 1: Exotic Shadow Tracker

Slot 2: Two-shot Shotgun

Slot 3: Striker Burst Rifle

Slot 4: Shield Potions

Slot 5 : Med Mist/Medi-Kit

FORTNITE | explosives

Although explosives are not often used by players in the game, they do have the potential to deal a lot of structural damage. It’s hard to damage players using grenades and jars of fireflies, but these can definitely take out builds in Fortnite with ease.

Slot 1: Jar of Fireflies

Slot 2: Grenades

Slot 3: Stinger Combat Submachine Gun

Slot 4: Ranger Assault Rifle

Slot 5: Med Mist/Medi-Kit/Shield Potions

FORTNITE | Gun-runner

This guideline does not focus on any specific play style and players can pick up whatever weapons they want and shoot with all of their weapons. Many times this guideline is not effective and players can achieve incredible win royales with a disorganized loadout like this.

Slot 1: Revolver

Slot 2 : Combat SMG

Slot 3: Ranger Assault Rifle

Slot 4: Heavy Sniper Rifle

Slot 5: Med Mist/Medi-Kit/Shield Potions

FORTNITE | Medical equipment

This guideline is specifically for players who like to play a supporting role in Fortnite matches.

Slot 1 : Combat SMG

Slot 2: Ranger Assault Rifle

Slot 3: Chug Cannon

Slot 4:

Slot 5: Med Mist/Medi-Kit/Shield Potions

FORTNITE | How to buy V-Bucks

First of all, the easiest way to acquire V-Bucks is to purchase a package offered as an add-on by the developers. Players can simply purchase the bundle online through the official website and store.

The second option to acquire V-Bucks is to purchase the Battle Pass, which contains a large number of skins and other cosmetic items along with V-Bucks that can be claimed as the player rises through the ranks in the game.

The third option offers free V-Bucks, but there is a caveat. Fortnite It has a mode called Save the World that offers free V-Bucks just for logging in and completing some missions. Here’s the catch. Save the World only offers free V-Bucks to ‘Founders’, players who got the game on its initial release. Also, the game must be purchased, so this option does not offer free money, except for some players.

