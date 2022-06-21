Fortnite Chapter 3: the best equipment according to the weapons you use in Season 3 | Slots | epic games | trick | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY
Fortnite Chapter 3 is one of the many Battle Royales that require good aim. However, players know that the loadouts in all five slots are critical to proper performance.
In case you need help organizing your teams in the games of Fortnite, we share the best guidelines according to the arsenal you use. We have already made a similar note with weapons according to their firing range.
FORTNITE | ShadowTracker
The Shadow Tracker pistol is probably one of the best in the game. This is an exotic weapon that Sunbird sells at the Temple for 400 gold. If players can afford it, they should go pick it up.
- Slot 1: Exotic Shadow Tracker
- Slot 2: Two-shot Shotgun
- Slot 3: Striker Burst Rifle
- Slot 4: Shield Potions
- Slot 5 : Med Mist/Medi-Kit
FORTNITE | explosives
Although explosives are not often used by players in the game, they do have the potential to deal a lot of structural damage. It’s hard to damage players using grenades and jars of fireflies, but these can definitely take out builds in Fortnite with ease.
- Slot 1: Jar of Fireflies
- Slot 2: Grenades
- Slot 3: Stinger Combat Submachine Gun
- Slot 4: Ranger Assault Rifle
- Slot 5: Med Mist/Medi-Kit/Shield Potions
FORTNITE | Gun-runner
This guideline does not focus on any specific play style and players can pick up whatever weapons they want and shoot with all of their weapons. Many times this guideline is not effective and players can achieve incredible win royales with a disorganized loadout like this.
- Slot 1: Revolver
- Slot 2 : Combat SMG
- Slot 3: Ranger Assault Rifle
- Slot 4: Heavy Sniper Rifle
- Slot 5: Med Mist/Medi-Kit/Shield Potions
FORTNITE | Medical equipment
This guideline is specifically for players who like to play a supporting role in Fortnite matches.
- Slot 1 : Combat SMG
- Slot 2: Ranger Assault Rifle
- Slot 3: Chug Cannon
- Slot 5: Med Mist/Medi-Kit/Shield Potions
FORTNITE | How to buy V-Bucks
First of all, the easiest way to acquire V-Bucks is to purchase a package offered as an add-on by the developers. Players can simply purchase the bundle online through the official website and store.
The second option to acquire V-Bucks is to purchase the Battle Pass, which contains a large number of skins and other cosmetic items along with V-Bucks that can be claimed as the player rises through the ranks in the game.
The third option offers free V-Bucks, but there is a caveat. Fortnite It has a mode called Save the World that offers free V-Bucks just for logging in and completing some missions. Here’s the catch. Save the World only offers free V-Bucks to ‘Founders’, players who got the game on its initial release. Also, the game must be purchased, so this option does not offer free money, except for some players.
