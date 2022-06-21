For the love of Mexico! Camila Cabello pays tribute with mariachi for Christmas

Since the beginning of December, the Christmas begins to be felt in many places and artists share their projects, such as Camila Hair what with mariachi, paid tribute to Mexico.

And it is that, the singer originally from Cojimar, Cuba He has always been concerned not to put aside his mexican rootssince his father was born in our country.

Precisely, Alexander Hair He is the one who, throughout his life, has instilled a musical culture with Mexican songs in the young artist.

-Related information: Drake says goodbye to his 2022 Gammy nominations

Camila Cabello premieres \u2018I’ll Be Home For Christmas\u2019 in a mariachi version

Proof of his pride and love for Mexico is his new song that is now available on digital platforms, as well as the official video on YouTube.

This is a Mexican version of \u2018I’ll Be Home For Christmas\u2019, theme that was once sung by Luis Miguel.

However, the famous performed her version during the Christmas program \u2018Christmas in the city\u2019, organized by the also singer, Michael Buble.

But it was through her social networks that the interpreter of \u2018Don’t Go Yet\u2019 and \u2018Señorita\u2019 expressed the reasons why she decided to adapt the single to this musical genre from Mexico.

He also stated that he feels a lot of love for the Mexican Republic and its “beautiful music”, so he hopes that his millions of fans enjoy the Christmas song.

“I wanted to pay homage to my Mexican heritage with this Christmas version of \u2018I’ll be home for Christmas\u2019. Luis MiRey did it first and in Spanish, but I wanted to bring it to an audience that doesn’t normally get to hear the beauty of this music.” “.

On vacation in Mexico

It was in November 2021, when the former Fifth Harmony member was seen walking through Mexican territory.

On that occasion, he visited the streets of oaxaca and was accompanied by her ex-boyfriend, also a singer, Shawn Mendez.

The reason for his surprise visit was to celebrate the his father’s birthdayalso taking advantage of the festivities of Day of the Dead.

There is no doubt that Camila Hair endorses his taste for Mexican traditions such as the mariachi, among other cultural aspects.