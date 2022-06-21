First look at ‘Don’t Look Up’, the new film by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence for Netflix

The end of the world may be near and it has nothing to do with the pandemic, but with a meteorite. That is the starting point of Don’t Look Upthe new comedy Adam McKay (the vice of power, the big bet) which will once again feature a great cast.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans… even the singer Ariana Grande will join this satire about a duo of astronomers who begin a tour to warn the world of the arrival of a meteorite.

Netflix Pictures presents the first official images of the Oscar Winner Adam McKay’s Comedy: “Don’t Look Up” (2021).

Starring Oscar Winners Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Oscar Nominee Jonah Hill. #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/QAmTyMfCds — Ernesto Pastrana (@PastranaTweet) September 8, 2021

In these first images you can already see the DiCaprio-Lawrence couple, but also a sharp characterization of Meryl Streep as President of the United States and Jonah Hill as a consultant or Cate Blanchett as the television presenter who receives the scientists.

Waiting for its release next Dec. 24 in Netflixeverything points to Don’t Look Now will be one of the comedies of the year and one of the clear candidates for the Golden Globes and who knows if the Oscar. After all, with such a cast, it wouldn’t be surprising at all.

