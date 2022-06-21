First in the money at the WSOP for Neymar jr, but the security wants to kick him out of the casino

The debut of Neymar jr at the World Series Of Poker in Las Vegas it wasn’t a single episode.

After playing his first WSOP tournament, the Brazilian footballer continued the hunt for the bracelet without disdaining some sessions cash game to the Air.

Last night Neymar jr found his first World Series of Poker cash, a 49th place at WSOP event number 41$ 1,000 Turbo Bounty NLHE, which earned him $ 3,959.

At least one event materialized during the tournament unexpected…

“You can’t stay here”

In the moment it is erupted the bubble, visibly excited for the first in the money reached at the World Series Of Poker, Neymar jr was lifted up from the table to talk to a small group of friends in the rail, including the former PokerStars team pro Andrè Akkari.

At that moment it staff of the tournament had broadcast on the speakers the invitation players not to get up from the tables and to spectators to leave the playing area.

A guard casino security approached Neymar and then obviously turned to him ignoring who he was:

“Sorry boy but I have to throw you out of here!”

Without break down the Brazilian footballer replied to the guard who was standing playing and with his head down he returned to sit down at his table.

Neymar’s stagecoach

After it outbreak of the bubble the PokerNews blog reported a full one orbit game at the table with Neymar jr. Evidently the Brazilian he learned to bite the brake because he has folded most of hands.

‘O’Ney’ arrived at the dinner break with 14bb stack and on re-entry found a doubling and one size first crippling an opponent (A Q > A 3 ) and then executing him (T. T. > K Q ).

Four levels after Brazilian found elimination. Left with little more than 5bb of stackNeymar moved all-in from utg with 8 5 and lost to the pair of nine by Jeremy Hamey. The next hand the Brazilian was forced all-in after paying the great dark, and with A 2 found no help against A J by Wing Yam.

Do not we doubt that on the wings of the enthusiasm for in the money achieved, we will see Neymar at the WSOP tables before the world championship of poker finish. Maybe from now on the Brazilian will be more careful to follow the instructions of the staff.

The Aria color scale

But there are not only i tournaments of the World Series Of Poker in the away match a Las Vegas teammate’s Verratti And Donnarumma at Paris Saint Germain.

Apparently Neymar is getting high see often to the Aria for playing sessions cash game high stakes. In one of these he also found color scaleas evidenced by a video posted on Twitter by the grinder Yohan

‘Yoh.Viral’ Guilbert:

Neymar hits a straight flush in cash game highstakes in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/vR4vzI2RaG – YoH ViraL (@YoHViral) June 18, 2022

Photo by Danny Maxwell / PokerNews