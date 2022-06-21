Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday 21 June 2022

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



John Rambo, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Sylvester Stallone plays and directs the fourth film on the action character saga.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Between two worlds, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Juliette Binoche in a film of denunciation. A journalist in crisis becomes a cleaner on ferries and discovers a difficult social reality.

Giovanna’s father, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Pupi Avati conducts Silvio Orlando and Alba Rohrwacher in a family drama. A teacher tries to protect her mentally ill daughter but the consequences will be tragic.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



A spy in high school, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Miley Cyrus in a teen comedy. A young detective, hired by the FBI, pretends to be a student to investigate the daughter of a repentant.

That mother-in-law monster, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda in a comedy. A woman has to face the sour mother of her future husband.

How to kill your boss and live happily, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy



Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman in a comedy. Three harassed employees devise a plan to eliminate their bosses.

A monstrous family, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Massimo Ghini and Lucia Ocone in a comedy with a fantasy touch. Two engaged couples prepare to meet their respective families … monstrous.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



Star Trek, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



First film of the famous film saga, with William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Excalibur, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Liam Neeson and Helen Mirren in a medieval cult on the myth of King Arthur.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



A small favor, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively star in a film based on a best seller by Darcey Bell.

Munich, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Eric Bana and Daniel Craig in a film about the attacks of the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Free-to-air programs



Dad for love, at 21:25 on Rai 1



After becoming a babysitter, a boy finds himself involved in the child’s school life.

Boss in disguise, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Max Giusti to lead a format in which the head of a business controls the progress of his company through disguises.

#cartabianca, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

Dynasties – The adventure of life, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Documentary series in which we talk about some animal species at risk of extinction.

Journey into great beauty, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Docu-event with Cesare Bocci who acts as an exceptional Cicerone through art in Italy.

Horizon Bine – High altitude thrill, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Two people are trapped in a small plane after the pilot suffers a heart attack in flight.

Golè, 9.15 pm on La7



The official documentary film on the 1982 World Cup in Spain, won by Italy.

Baywatch, 9:30 pm on TV8



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario in the film adaptation of the well-known TV series.

Night before exams, 21:25 on Nove

Nicolas Vaporidis and Cristiana Capotondi in a youth comedy that has become a cult.