filed the report of sexual violence – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The woman was asking for damages of up to 65 million euros. For the judge the irregular request: the woman’s lawyer contaminated the trial with stolen documents

Filed the complaint against Cristiano Ronaldo presented by the former model Kathryn Mayorga and linked to an alleged sexual assault in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel. In the reasons for the sentence, the federal judge considers it irregular and, therefore, to be rejected. The woman, who is now 37, was asking the Portuguese champion for damages of up to 65 million euros.

The reason that her lawyer, Leslie Stovallallegedly contaminated the trial based on stolen documents that revealed inside information on the footballer’s legal strategy, documents revealed by Football Leaks, a site that shocked the world of football by publishing confidential information on many cases.



what federal judge Jennifer Dorsey claims in her sentence, reiterating what already said, in October 2021, by another judge, Daniel Albregts: The dismissal of the Mayorga case due to the misconduct of her serious lawyer. But unfortunately the only appropriate sanction to ensure the integrity of the judicial process, Judge Albregts wrote. Even if Mayorga changes legal, the court would not be able to say how much of the case is based solely on his memories or how much he was influenced by the documents. Football Leaks.

The Mayorga case: what happened Mayorga claims that Cristiano Ronaldo sexually assaulted her at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas on June 13, 2009. For his part, the former Juventus forward has always admitted sexual intercourse, but always denying any accusations of violence. The parties had reached an agreement for almost 357 thousand euros in 2010. But things had changed when, in 2017, the German newspaper Der Spiegel, had published an article describing the alleged sexual assault and the settlement agreement. The Der Spiegel claimed to have received documents on the case from informants of Football Leaks. This was the starting point for the woman’s complaint against CR7, claiming that the Portuguese legal team had pushed her to sign the agreement. Repeated use by Leslie Stovall (Kathryn Mayorga’s attorney, ed) of stolen and privileged documents to prosecute this case has all indications of conduct in bad faith, the judge wrote. The curtain falls on this story.