Fernando Alonso’s tantrum, punching his car!

Fernando Alonso had a great performance in qualifying in the Circuit Gilles Villeneuvewas only behind Max Verstappen, which excited the Spanish rider to finish on the podium last Sunday; however, it wasn’t, so he couldn’t help throwing a tantrum.

Came out in the front row Canadian GPit is so that of Alpine he could have aspirations, but it was not a good race and to top it off he was sanctioned; he finished as ninth with only two points.

Given this, when he was still driving his car, Alonso threw a tantrum that led him to hit the steering wheel of his vehicle with his fists; he was very upset.

The Spaniard, who has 32 wins, 98 podiums and 22 pole positions to his name, tried to calm down when he made his statements.

“I think this weekend we deserved better than ninth, but it’s still good for both cars to score points at the end. It’s disappointing, especially after Saturday’s performance, but now we’re heading to Silverstone where we’ll try to beat our reliability problems and score more points,” he said.

The alpine strategy did not help protect him from the attacks of Valtteri Bottasso he was forced to make changes of direction that cost him a five-second penalty.

“You can’t control luck, but the reliability in car 14 should be better,” said Alonso.

