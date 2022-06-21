Fans find the lost WWE PPV and Girls Gone Wild

It is no secret to anyone that a decades-old company like WWE have a large amount of material that is not currently available to the public, either by decision of the company itself or because it has been lost over time. However, as in other entertainment media, there are several fans who seek to recover these “lost files” and bring them back to the public.

A recent case came to light a few moments ago, when Reddit user r/rippy123 shared footage that was believed lost for almost twenty years: the pay-per-view event that WWE performed in collaboration with Girls Gone Wild. That adult entertainment franchise was founded in 1997, and consists of a series of contests and games of a sexual nature and high female exposure.

The eighty-minute video features Jonathan Coachman and Josh Matthews as presenters, as well as the presence of several female superstars of the time like Dawn Marie, Kathlyn, Nidia Guenard and Torrie Wilson. Far from presenting combat in a ring, the show follows the same formula characteristic of Girls Gone Wild, with the WWE competitors being part of various “challenges” towards the contestants. Snoop Dogg was also one of the special guests on this day.

The show was considered problematic since its official recording on March 13, 2003. The production had to move from Florida to Texas due to several problems with the police. The problem was even transferred along with the show itself, which was limited by state laws and ended up being abruptly cut without fulfilling the two agreed hours. Johnathan Coachman would describe this experience in later years as one of the most stressful and uncomfortable of his career.

The negative reception of the public of both franchises caused WWE not to speak about this show again, keeping only promotional material and a brief segment between Torrie Wilson and Nidia Guenard. Needless to say, the mere celebration of this show is quite different from the image that the company maintains of its women’s division today.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.