Famous Hollywood actor visited the President of Ukraine | THE UNIVERSAL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with American actor Ben Stiller, who has visited Ukraine as a goodwill ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

“You are my hero, what you are doing is very great,” the actor, director and screenwriter told the Ukrainian president when greeting him on Monday in kyiv. It may interest you: The incredible gesture of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher towards Ukraine

The “Zoolander” star was impressed by how Zelensky has managed to run the country and its citizens, which is “inspiring”, and reminded him of his past as a comedic actor, something the two share.

Zelensky told him that it was also “an honor for him” to meet him and welcome him to Ukraine, assuring him that he knew his entire Hollywood career.

Stiller and UNHCR Ukraine Representative Karolina Lindholm Billing visited the president’s office after a tour of some of the settlements that were occupied by the Russians in the kyiv region.