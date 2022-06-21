Ex-husband of Britney Spears breaks into the singer’s wedding – El Financiero

Britney Spears’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, tried to interrupt this Thursday the wedding of the singer with Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of four years, entering her home hours before the couple was to marry in a private ceremony.

The TMZ newspaper was the first to advance this link, secretly organized by Spears at her residence in Los Angeles and that, according to the American press, will not be attended by the singer’s family.

Alexander, who married the interpreter of ‘Baby One More Time’ in 2004 during a trip to Las Vegas, USA, but signed the divorce 55 hours later, managed to gain access to Spears’ house and record the preparations for the link.

The man managed to avoid the security perimeter of the mansion, located in southern California, and broadcast live through Instagram his tour of the corridors of the house until he found a tent decorated like a chapel in which, apparently, the wedding will take place.

There, Alexander asked a group of operatives where Spears and her family were.

”Britney Spears invited me here. She is my first woman, my only woman. I am her first husband. I’m here to stop the wedding,” she yelled at security officers as the broadcast continued.

Finally, the man was arrested. Spears and Asghar have been preparing this link since November, when they both got engaged, according to a source close to the couple cited by the magazine. People.

“It is very important to her that she can finally get married. She wants it to be perfect, so she’s so nervous that she’s overwhelmed. She is very sensitive,” said the source whose name was not revealed by the outlet.

The list of guests at the link is unknown, although media such as foxnews have stated that Madonna, Paris Hilton and other familiar faces will attend the appointment.

At the end of last year, the California Justice put an end to the guardianship for which the singer’s father took control of her finances and personal life for almost 14 years, a legal situation so controversial that it led to an international scandal thanks to the insistence of Spears fans.

The artist, who has sold more than 100 million records, has regained her autonomy and will soon be able to use her 60 million dollar estate, a radically different situation from a few months ago, when she had to ask permission to leave House.

The first decision he made after the end of the guardianship was his commitment to Sam Asghari, a dancer he met in 2016 during the filming of the video clip ‘Slumber Party’.

Ex-husband of Britney Spears is arrested after illegally entering the singer’s house (Photo: Twitter @TMZ)

With information from EFE