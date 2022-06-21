Ephemeris of June 22
On June 22, 2005, Colombia approved the Justice and Peace Law, which regulates the reintegration of those who hand over their weapons.
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
1675.- Foundation of the Greenwich Observatory, during the reign of Charles II of England.
1792.- Assassination of the governor of Yucatan (Mexico), Lucas de Gálvez.
1815.- Napoleon abdicates for the second time, end of the government of the Hundred Days after the defeat of Waterloo.
1866.- Uprising in Madrid against the Government of Isabel II presided over by O’Donnell.
1898.- US troops land in Cuba and Santiago capitulates.
1911.- Coronation of George V of England.
1928.- José Farabundo Martí joins the Army for the Defense of the National Sovereignty of Nicaragua led by Augusto César Sandino.
.- The first international telephone line is inaugurated in Chile, connecting Santiago with Mendoza (Argentina), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Montevideo (Uruguay).
1933.- The German National Socialist authorities ban the German Social Democratic Party (SPD).
1940.- World War II: France surrenders to Nazi Germany.
1941.- World War II: the German Army invades the Soviet Union.
1965.- Vietnam War: first US air raid on northern Hanoi.
1966.- Premiere in Los Angeles of the film “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (“Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf?”).
1970.- El Salvador and Honduras agree to create a demilitarized zone of three kilometers on each side of the border.
1971.- President Juan José Torres declares a state of emergency in Bolivia to prevent a coup.
1973.- The “Skylab” crew returns to Earth after a 28-day space flight.
1981.- The Spanish Congress approves the divorce law.
.- The Spanish group Mecano publishes its first great success, “Today I can’t get up”.
1983.- The Spanish-Argentine mathematician Luis Antonio Santaló receives the Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research.
1986.- World Cup in Mexico: Maradona scores a goal with his hand, “the hand of God”, against the British team.
1990.- “Checkpoint Charlie”, the most popular crossing point of the Berlin Wall, is dismantled.
1994.- The UN authorizes the French intervention in Rwanda to stop the genocide.
2001.- Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, in prison since 1993, are released for murdering the 10-year-old boy James Bulger in Bootle (United Kingdom).
2004.- In Peru, 700 students take the National University of Trujillo, demanding the resignation of the rector and vice-rectors for corruption.
2010.- Longest tennis match in history. The American John Isner (winner) and the French Nicolás Mahut played a match of 11 hours, 6 minutes and 23 seconds, between June 22 and 24 and 183 games were played.
2012.- Rajá Pervez Ashraf, elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.
.- The Paraguayan Senate dismisses the country’s president, Fernando Lugo, and Federico Franco assumes the Presidency.
2013.- The US accuses Edward Snowden of espionage and asks Hong Kong to arrest him.
2019.- Bangkok Declaration to combat pollution in the seas.
BIRTHS
1906.- Billy Wilder, American filmmaker.
1910.- Konrad Zuse, German engineer, creator of the first digital computer, the Z3.
1922.- Mauro Bolognini, Italian film director and set designer.
1932.- Soraya, former Empress of Iran.
1936.- Kris Kristoferson, American singer and actor.
1939.- Ada Yonath, Israeli chemist, Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
1943.- Klaus Maria Brandauer, Austrian actor.
1949.- Meryl Streep, American actress.
1952.- Graham Greene, Canadian actor.
1962.- Álvaro Urquijo (“The Secrets”), Spanish singer and composer.
1964.- Dan Brown, American writer.
1966.- Emmanuelle Seigner, French actress.
DEATHS
1865.- Ángel Saavedra, Duke of Rivas, Spanish writer.
1969.- Judy Garland, American actress and singer.
1976.- Fofó (Alfonso Aragón), Spanish clown.
1984.- Joseph Losey, American film director.
1987.- Fred Astaire, American dancer and actor.
1989.- Lee Calhoun, American athlete, Olympic champion.
1999.- Eugenio Florit, Cuban poet.
2004.- Robert William Bemer, American pioneer of computer programming.
2006.- Peter Russell, British Hispanist.
2015.- Laura Antonelli, Italian actress.
2020.- Joel Schumacher, American filmmaker.
.- Steve Bing, American producer. EFE
doc/jac