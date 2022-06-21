Elegant women’s white pants: royal vs celebrity

Whether it’s skirts, sandals, crochet coordinated or straw bags, the summer wardrobe is characterized by simplicity. Relaxed silhouettes and fresh fabrics that reflect a holiday aesthetic, even if you stay at home. Timeless must-haveswith a timeless charm, the white trousers are the emblem of the warm season. In cotton for the city, in linen for the sea and in knits for the beach, they are worn from May to September, with always different styles. Made popular by celebrities, and now also loved by royalsare the summer trousers par excellence.

The white trousers of summer 2022

They are synonymous with summer and thanks to their versatility they are in every woman’s closet. Tailored, in slightly baggy denim or soft shorts: white trousers have an irresistible charm. So much so that they were worn by Jackie Kennedy on holiday in Capri as per Lady Diana by boat to the Caribbean. At morning, in linen for more formal outings and business meetings. In the evening, in the silk version for the sexiest dates. White trousers have gone from being a celebrity must-have to conquering the royal wardrobes of Buckingham Palace and beyond. But who wears them best?

The trendy looks of celebrities

All time in step with the latest trends and with a personal style studied in detail, the stars are the style icons to copy the perfect looks with white trousers. It goes from formal style but glamorous of Victoria Beckham, in total white with shirt, wide leg and red accessories. All ‘ultra minimal aesthetic by Tilda Swinton, which combines them with a long shirt dress and flat sandals. The model Alessandra Ambrosio chooses a soft fit to match the gilet, a trend of the moment to wear with nothing underneath. While Gigi Hadid she wears them, in a bright fabric, to celebrate her birthday. With corset and matching jacket.

The formal style of the royals

White trousers, as already seen, have no limits. Neither age nor elegance. Loved by all the princesses and queens of history, they return to the royal wardrobescooler than ever. Kate Middleton and Letizia of Spain they compete for the primacy of this great return. Challenging each other with formal outfits, to be replicated for the office and ceremonies. Rania of Jordan offers more glamorous and casual versions, with a blue shirt and sunglasses. While Meghan Markle, which gives very few outings in public, when it does it does not spare itself. With off white tailored suits with a modern fit to which it combines a handbag and pumps in the same shade.

