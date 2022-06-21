Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Look From ‘Black Adam’ – Movie News

The DC Extended Universe is about to welcome a new supervillain with ‘Black Adam’, a film that will explore the origin of Shazam’s counterpart and will be played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s new movie has nothing to do with any Skyscraper or attend a Red alert to catch brilliant jewel thieves. Right now he is filming Black Adam, story featuring the supervillain of the same name born in DC comics, known for waging savage clashes with Shazam (Zachary Levi).

And to keep fans on the edge of their seats, the protagonist of DC Super-Pets League, shared a new behind-the-scenes image where we can see him in a threatening pose as conceived by Otto Binder and CC Beck since 1945.





In addition, you can see in greater detail his suit and the rest of the equipment such as a belt, metallic boots and a discreet, but existing gauntlet. This without forgetting the enormous ray that crosses his entire chest until it reaches the abdomen.

“Intense week of shooting Black Adam. We are redefining the paradigm of the superhero. The antihero. People no longer need a hero, they need a protector. Rage against the death of light. The hierarchy in the DC Universe will change,” Dwayne Johnson wrote on Instagram.















Given that we are dealing with a character with magical powers and that, initially, he was a superhero who was corrupted by his most banal desires, of course Black Adam has the ability to fly, just like Shazam, that’s why Dwayne Johnson demonstrated one of the robotic arms that works just like a crane, this holds you up and with a green screen in the background, post production can place whatever they want behind you.

Black Adam plans to hit cinemas in our country next October by the director Jaume Collet-Serra. The cast also includes names like Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, and Aldis Hodge, as well as Gal Gadot’s participation as Wonder Woman, although this remains a rumour.