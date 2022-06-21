Disney reuses the image of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow

After knowing the defamation trial resolution among the greats of Hollywood Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actor’s reputation has apparently been slowly recovering. At least that’s what it has shown Disneywhich has reused the Captain Jack Sparrow image in one of his shows disneyland during the past weekend.

The place where his face was projected is the mythical castle of the theme park Magic Kingdom at Disneyland Paristhrough a ‘show’ of lights and fireworks during which some of the most popular phrases of his character could also be heard.

Disney parted ways with the actor in 2018



The American conglomerate owns the rights to the saga ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, one of the most popular in the company and the most successful in the actor’s film career. Despite the benefits obtained through it, Disney decided publicly disassociate by Johnny Depp in 2018four days after Heard accused him of physical and psychological abuse during their marriage.

Later that same year, Sean Bailey, head of production at Disney, claimed that Depp already was not part of the future plans of the franchise. Although he did not attribute the decision to the accusations against him, everything indicated that it was due to it. Also, Disney confirmed the continuation of the sagadespite the fact that it would not have its protagonist. Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ films, pointed out that the two draft scripts for the sixth installment they did not include Johnny Depp.

Margot Robbie, possible protagonist of the new installment

After removing the actor from the project, it was planned to give the leading role to a female Character, that would contribute to the story approach totally distinct. Bruckheimer stated in a statement: “We are talking to Margot Robbie. There are two scripts going on, one with her and one without her.”

The actor flatly refuses to participate in the saga in the future

Throughout the intense trial, Johnny Depp has made it clear that he had always believed that accusations launched against him were the reason that the company turned its back on him, and that made him feel “betrayed“. Through his statements, the actor claimed that there was no figure in the world that made him play Captain Jack Sparrow again. His exact words were: “Nothing in this world, not even 300 million dollars and a million alpacas”.

Among the acts carried out by Disney that the actor denounces, the benefit which has been taken from your character despite what happened: “They didn’t take my character out of the attractions. They didn’t stop selling dolls. They didn’t stop selling anything. They just didn’t want there to be something behind me that they could find.” Many fans are calling on Disney to rectify and apologize after knowing the verdict handed down by the Virginia court, which ruled in favor of the actor.

