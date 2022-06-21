Disney goes back and reuses the image of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow

The resolution of defamation lawsuit Come in Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard seems to have helped the actor to get your reputation back. That’s how it shows Disneythat last weekend he used the image of Captain Jack Sparrow again in one of his shows.

His face was projected on the mythical castle of the theme park Magic Kingdom of Parisin a “show” of lights and fireworks during which some of the most recognized phrases of his character could also be heard.

CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW SHINING ON THE DISNEYLAND PARIS CASTLE 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/PIJvv8oFAU — Elisa (@deppressead) June 18, 2022

Disney owns the rights to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’Depp’s most famous film saga, but they publicly disassociated themselves from him in 2018just four days after Heard accused him of physical and psychological abuse during their marriage.

That same year, Disney’s head of production, Sean Bailey said that Depp was no longer part of the franchise’s future plans. And although he did not attribute the decision to the accusations against him, everything indicated that it was so.

In addition, the company announced that it would continue the saga, but without its iconic protagonist. Jerry Bruckheimerproducer of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies, confirmed that there were two draft scripts for a sixth installment, but that neither of them included Johnny Depp.

With Margot Robbie?

Instead it was planned to award the leading role to a female character, which would bring a totally different approach to the story. “We are talking to margot robbie. There are two scripts in the works, one with her and one without her,” confirmed Bruckheimer.

During the trial, Johnny Depp explained that he had always believed that the accusations leveled against him were the reason the company turned its back on him, and that this made him feel “betrayed”. During his statement, he stated that there was nothing they could offer him to play Captain Jack Sparrow again. “Nothing in this world, not even 300 million dollars and a million alpacas,” were his exact words.

Irreparable damage”

The actor also denounced that during the time they distanced themselves from him, the multinational continued to benefit from his character: “They did not remove my character from the attractions. They did not stop selling dolls. They didn’t stop selling anything. They just didn’t want there to be something behind me that they could find,” she explained to the court.

Behind the verdict issued by Virginia court, which ruled in favor of Depp, many of his fans are calling on Disney to rectify its decision and apologize. But the actor himself has assured that the relationship between him and the company is “irreparable”.