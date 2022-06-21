Did Amber Heard have a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne? This is what is known

Through social networks, images of Amber Heard making out with the supermodel Cara Delevingne inside the elevator where she was also caught kissing Elon Musk and James Franco while she was still married to Johnny Depp.

The new images, which were actually taken in 2016, show the actress and the model inside the elevator of the building where Depp had his penthouse and lived with his then-wife shortly before they divorced and the accusations of domestic violence.

According to testimonies from a former neighbor of the star of Pirates of the CaribbeanAmber had an encounter of a sexual nature while she was married, although no dates were specified.

In a video, the witness, identified as Joshua Draw, revealed some details about the meeting that had initially been told to him by his ex-wife and friend of Heard, Rachel Rocky Pennington.

In the video, Drew was asked, “Did Rocky tell you that Amber Heard was having an affair with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp?” to which Drew replied yes.

“Did he ever tell you in word or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne, spent the night together?” asked the man off camera; once again, Drew said, “Yes.”

“So you were having a three way affair?” Drew was asked. “Right,” he replied.

At the end of 2016, rumors arose about an alleged Amber’s infidelity with Cara, Although at the time nothing was confirmed, but neither was it denied. And it is that photos of Amber were leaked inside the elevator with a woman in a romantic plan, but at that time the identity of Cara was not confirmed.

The issue of infidelity on the part of Heard and the alleged trio with the billionaire and Cara was recalled during the last trial that Depp and Amber faced for the defamation lawsuit of $50 million dollars.

The elevator images were taken from the same angle as the photos with Elon and James Francoon nearby days and during periods when Depp was traveling for work.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk

Elon Musk had a torrid relationship with Amber Heard, just at the moment when she was separating from Johhny Depp. In fact, according to testimonies given in the recent episodes of her trials, both celebrities were lovers long before they Heard and Depp divorced and domestic abuse and defamation legal battles began.

It was between 2016 and 2018 that the two had an intermittent relationship that ended in friendship.

During their courtship they were caught numerous times in public, during trips, nights out, Hollywood parties and even entering the actress’s penthouse in Los Angeles late at night.

Many of the late-night visits took place when Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were still married. At the time, it was said that the hits that Amber had, and for which he accused Depp, were actually given by Elon.

During these intermittent periods, Cara became involved with Amber, but the intimate relationship with Elon was not confirmed.

In 2017, the building’s head custodian also said she saw Elon, Amber and Cara the same day heading to the penthouse.

According to him Daily Mail, Elon denied any relationship with Cara and said that he dated Amber months after his separation with Depp. “Cara and I are friends, but we have never done intimate things, she will confirm it,” the mogul said in an interview. Tesla Y SpaceX.