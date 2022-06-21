Cruz Azul and Puebla negotiations for Maxi Araujo are reactivated

A source consulted by ESPN reported that the sky-blue team hopes to advance this week in the signing of the Uruguayan midfielder

MEXICO — Blue Cross has resumed talks with the Club Puebla to buy the pass of the Uruguayan steering wheel Maximilian Araujo.

sources confirmed to ESPN that this week hopes to unlock the operation with the sweet potato team to sign Araujovalued at 3.5 million dollars according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt.

both the charrúa Maxi Araujo like the Argentine striker Charles Rotondi They are express requests from coach Diego Aguirre and have the approval of the board, said a source consulted by this medium.

In addition, the sky-blue club seeks to incorporate a South American central defender and a Mexican left back to have four reinforcements for next season.

Cruz Azul reactivated negotiations for Maxi Araujo. picture 7

Informants said that La Maquina hopes to have all the players signed this week so that they have a few days of adaptation and training before starting Apertura 2022.

They renew youth squads

Homegrown players Alfredo Cabañas, Rafael Guerrero and Cristian Jiménez renewed their contracts with Blue Crosswith which they have received an economic increase and a multi-year agreement with the club.

sources confirmed to ESPN that Guerrero and Jiménez will be registered in the first team, while Cabañas will remain as the starting goalkeeper of the U-20 category, with the recent incorporation of coach Raúl Gutiérrez.