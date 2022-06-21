Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti almost destroyed after the accident on the island of Mallorca: what happened





















Ugly and expensive misadventure for the footballer Christian Ronaldo, whose car went off the road on Monday morning in the municipality of Bunyola, on the island of Mallorca, Spain. To be damaged was the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesseone of the favorite vehicles of the Manchester United striker.

Who was driving Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti

According to foreign newspapers, his lawyer would not have been behind the wheel of the footballer’s two-seater luxury owner.

In fact, there would have been a driving force employee of CR7, which would have lost control of the vehicle, perhaps due to the high speed, ending up crashing into the entrance gate of a construction site.

The footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch with the Manchester United shirt, obviously the number 7.

How is the CR7 employee who caused the accident?

The worker would stay unharmed, luckily. In fact, on the site of the crash there would be a deposit of cylinders from butane that could have exploded.

The accident was promptly reported to the local police of Bunyola, and the documents show the full responsibility of the driver of the vehicle.



How much is the footballer’s Bugatti worth, now almost destroyed

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo’s car did not go well. The Bugatti Veyron would be partially destroyed and would have taken the worst damage on the part front.

The supercar, one of the three Bugattis owned by the champion, is worth over 2 million of Euro. It was purchased in 2016 to celebrate the victory at the European Championships with the Portuguese national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti has 1,200 horses, it is a four-turbo and can go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.8 seconds. It can reach the 410 kilometers per hour.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury holidays in Mallorca

The footballer had brought the sports vehicle to the Balearics last week. In fact, he is spending these first days of summer in Mallorca with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his five sons.

The family is spending their holidays in one mega villa on the slopes of the Sierra de Tramontana, with swimming pool, gym, football fields and beach volleyball. The island is also moored yacht Azimut Grande worth 6.5 million of Euro.



