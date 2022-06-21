Cristiano Ronaldo without peace, but Thursday in Roma is not for you

Cristiano Ronaldo is again in the crosshairs of the transfer market: his stay in Manchester is in doubt, Roma dreams of the impossible shot

It never seems to have to find peace Cristiano Ronaldo in these last years of his career. The Portuguese champion like a crazy top on the Turin-Manchester axis hoping to find “home”. Apparently with no luck.

In fact already the Juventus it could have been the definitive step in his career, if the relationship had not run aground prematurely between wrong coaches and not exactly exciting results.

CR7 BEST FIFA BOMBER – VIDEO

The return to the never forgotten Red Devils fold was perhaps even worse. In terms of personal and collective satisfactions, but above all of love never re-blossoming with the three hundred and sixty degrees environment. And the arrival of ten Hag on the bench does not seem to be good news for the Lusitanian, according to the British and Spanish press, already short of feeling with the new manager.

And so a thousand rumors have already been unleashed on an unlikely Madrid revival, on a career closure from the Cuore book in Sporting Lisbon or on the landing towards unexplored shores. Among them, even the ambitious Rome of the Friedkin family.

It is said that the pressing of the coupled Mourinho–Mendes is ultra-offensive, but hypothesizing CR7 in the Giallorossi is very complicated. A little because of the hefty 23 million euro salary, which is way over budget, and a little because convincing the self-centered ace from Funchal to take the field on Thursday evening doesn’t seem like the most feasible idea of ​​the century.

And on the other hand, could you imagine Cristiano engaged in the most remote and insignificant fields of the Europa League? We, frankly, don’t.