“Cristiano Ronaldo, the future depends on the Manchester United transfer market”

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be uncertain. In fact, according to what was reported by the Spanish newspaper As despite the arrival of Ten Hag on the bench of the Manchester United (which would have been enthusiastically received by CR7 ), the Portuguese champion would be bothered by the club’s passivity on the transfer market, and if things didn’t change he might even think about leaving. Indeed, after finishing the season without qualifying in Champions League and with 35 points of departure from Manchester City leaders, Ronaldo would like to compete again to add new trophies to his personal palmarès.

In this sense, the fact that i Citizens from Guardiola and the Liverpool from Klopp have already closed the shots respectively Haaland And Nunez and not a little annoyed the Portuguese champion. Ronaldo would like several reinforcements for Manchester United, but the club does not seem to be heading towards a revolution in the squad, as confirmed by theTo Richard Arnold to some fans: “We spend a billion pounds on players, more than anyone else in Europe. I am concerned about how we will solve this problem in the future. What happened is we burned all the money“.