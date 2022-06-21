“Cristiano Ronaldo annoyed, the future depends on the United market”

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo it might be far from Manchester United. Indeed, according to the Spanish newspaper Asdespite the arrival of Ten Hag on the bench of the club Old Trafford (which would have been enthusiastically received by CR7), the Portuguese champion would be worried about the passivity of the team on the market, and if there shouldn’t be a change of course, he might even think about changing the air. Indeed, after finishing the season without qualifying in Champions League and with 35 points of departure from Manchester City champion ofEnglandRonaldo would like to compete again to add new trophies to his personal palmarès.