Creed 3: Sylvester Stallone is happy with the film’s story

Sylvester Stallone believes that Creed III tell an interesting story and expand the Rocky universe in a completely new direction. different to the usual. The film project, of which he is no longer a part, seeks to tell a new story unrelated to the protagonist of the original 1976 film and the subsequent saga, in which a small-time boxer ends up being heavyweight champion when facing the unflinching Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). The actor has said that his time in the saga is over but Are you happy with the way the story is being told? and so he has shared it (goes ScreenRant).

Yes, Stallone has always been the head and creative director behind the saga Rockybeing even immersed in a restoration of Rocky 4 with a new montage, but the actor, writer and director has announced that everything ended in the 2015 film Creed, the film centered on the son of Apollo Creed, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) and his own rise to become boxing champion. Both the first film and its sequel were successful at the box office, and Stallone decided to move on to other projects such as The Mercenaries 4 and the recently announced tulsa king.







The actor, who has applauded the courage of Michael B. Jordan when raising this projecthas been chatting with Meter about the launch of Paramount+ in the UK, explaining that while is not involved in the script or the performance of Creed IIIs is still producer of the film and is aware of the story. And yes, he finds it more than interesting. “I think the movie has taken a different direction than usual. And it’s very interesting. I wish you all the best and continue to hit hard.”commented the actor.

After the believe original, the transfer of powers and Rocky’s relevance to Adonis has been consummated effectively. Stallone already defended this change in the narrativeBecause Rocky, who had his own triumphal arch as he beat cancer, had given all he had to give in and out of the ring. The 75-year-old actor has made it clear that heroes also deserve a break and that his character will not appear again. However, his support for Creed, the darling of Michel B. Jordan – who will star, write and direct the film – is more than clear.