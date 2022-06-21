Christian Bale’s big question: what is the MCU? He had to google

The actor Christian bale is the new antagonist of Thor: Love and Thunderthe film of MCU where Gorr the Butcher of God will be.

However, before putting himself in the shoes of his character, he did not really know what all this world was about in an interview with Total Film Magazine published on Tuesday.

Asked if he had any reservations about playing another comic book character after his stint as Batman, Bale dismissed the idea: “Absolutely no, no,” he said. That didn’t even enter my head at all. I was reading that, and people were like, ‘Oh, look at this! It’s entered the MCU!’ Who is Gor? I Villain of Thor Love and Thunder – The Top Comics

Bale continued: “And I was like, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t gone into s—, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.” But not only was the MCU term difficult for Bale to understand, but also getting to grips with his character Gorr. “You kind of say, ‘I know what he does.’ He’s right there in the name, isn’t he? » she said. “But I made the mistake of Googling it and oh no! [En los cómics] runs on a G string all the time. And I thought: ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’ Thankfully, Taika Waititi turned down the G-string. “But I always thought what could I do with this in front of a blue screen,” Bale added. “I could throw whatever I want later.”

