Christian Bale Proves He’ll Be a Fearsome Villain in New Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

In little more than three weeks, the long-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder. The new adventure of God of Thunder in addition to having important comebacks, such as Natalie Portman as Jane Fosteralso add new faces to the MCUlike the Christian bale. The Oscar-winning actor will take on the role of the villain and thanks to a new trailer we can see the amazing work he has achieved.

In love and thunder poses a threat as great as itself Thanos. It so happens that the story will introduce Gorr, the God Butcher, a man determined to get revenge against the Gods of the Universe. This being will stop at nothing and will make the Deities pay for what happened to his family. To carry out his plan, Gorr wields a mythical swordwhich has the power to destroy entire planets.

Gorr next to the Necro Sword.

Ahead of the film’s premiere, Marvel Studios released a new trailerwhich shows that within Gorr’s objectives is the New Asgard. Let us remember that after the events of Thor: Ragnarök, the surviving Asgardians settled on Earth and created a new home. In the preview we can see how Thor (Chris Hemsworth) warn his people and tries to lift spirits with a speech, but is interrupted by miekwho apparently is now an assistant to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the king of New Asgard.

The trailer also gives rise to the Guardians of the Galaxy and to the highest god of Olympus, Zeus. Another strong point of the video is that it advances the crossing of Gorr with Valkyrie and Thorleaving a memorable scene when the God of Thunder and the God Butcher collide their weapons.

The flourish of the preview is Christian Bale proving that his portrayal of Gorr is scary. Previously Taika Waititidirector of the film and voice of Korg, had said that the villain played by Vale was undoubtedly the most fearsome that the MCU has ever had.

The next July 8, Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive at cinemasthere we can see how fearsome the new bad guy can be.

