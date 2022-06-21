Chris Pratt to become ‘Mario Bross’ in new film

The producer of the movie Mario, Chris Meledandri, has recently spoken with Variety. The executive explained elements about the interpretation that Chris Pratt has carried out to characterize the legendary Nintendo hero. The film opens on April 7, 2023. Chris Meledandri has confirmed that the film is already 75 percent complete. Mario’s producer expressed his love for Chris Pratt’s performance. He also noted how the Marvel Studios actor’s Italian-American heritage helped him feel comfortable with the casting decision, not worrying about offending Italians or Italian-Americans, and addressing concerns that were raised early on even on social media.

“Chris Pratt was cast as the lead actor because we felt he could give us a great performance as Mario,” said the film’s executive producer. “And now that we’ve done about fifteen filming sessions and the movie is three-quarters done…I sit here and say I’m in love with the characterization of him. I think he is going to be very good, especially since he has put in a really solid performance,” Meledandri noted.