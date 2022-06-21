Chris Hemsworth’s Intense New Upper Body App Routine

Chris Hemsworth has already shown on more than one occasion that it is a real beast when training. The Australian, world famous for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has experienced a big physical change in recent years in order to be able to adapt to the numerous action roles that he has had to face.

Constantly training at such demanding levels has allowed him to become a kind of fitness guru with its own app, baptized as Center. In the social networks of this platform, which he has created together with his wife Elsa Pataki, he shows numerous routines to get physically fit. However, it has been on his official Instagram profile where she has posted this intensityA routine to burn the upper body: “It’s going to set your arms on fire and help you achieve legend status the next time you put on a booooom tank top.”

the complete routine

Hemsworth proposes a series of five high intensity exercises with which it is sought to work the entire upper body at the same time as burn as many calories as possible during the routine but, being HIIT, also during the time after training. In total, they must be carried out ten series leaving a minute of rest once the five exercises are finished.

40 repetitions

battle rope

Stand in front of the rope attachment point, holding one end in each hand. Bend your knees and lean forward slightly, and then begins to hit the ground alternately so that the rope creates waves, which must be followed as closely as possible. This exercise will work your arms and back.

10 repetitions

ball-slam

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent. hold a medicine ball at chest height with both hands. She braces her core, extends her knees and drives her hips forward as you lift the ball over her head with her arms. Brace your abs and push your hips back to start leaning forward. As the torso becomes more parallel to the ground, throws the ball towards the ground with as much force as possible. Practically the whole body will be working, but especially the core and arms.

10 repetitions

Triceps curls on the ball

Begin in a high plank position with your palms shoulder-width apart and cast in a medicine ball. descend with the triceps glued to the sides. Go back to the starting position. This exercise engages the chest and triceps.

10 repetitions

Reverse lunge with biceps curl

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold a pair of dumbbells at your sides. give a step back with one leg and lower your hips to the ground until both knees form an angle of approximately 90 degrees. When the tour is completed, return to the starting position while doing a bicep curlswhich is one of the muscles worked here along with the quads and glutes.

10 repetitions

sit-thru

place yourself in crawling position with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Balance on your hands and toes. Raise your right hand off the ground and bring your left knee toward your right hand while maintaining balance. Return to the starting position and repeat the movement on the other side. Mainly the entire core is worked, although the shoulders are also involved.

What are the benefits of HIIT workouts?

The HIIT workouts are known to burn the maximum calories in a short period of time. These workouts consist of bursts of exercises at the maximum intensity but short lived. The benefits of HIIT workouts include:

They help burn fat

Burn the most calories in a short period of time

They can help lower blood sugar levels

Improve cardiovascular health in heart patients

They improve muscle mass

They can help improve heart rate and blood pressure

Increase oxygen consumption





