Chris Hemsworth talks about Kristen Stewart’s “mosqueo” after punching her on a set

Chris Hemsworth is cured of horror in terms of action scenes. The years he has been playing Thor have groomed him for just about any action role., after the hard training and scenes he has done to play the MCU character. Now, the Australian can be seen again in this record with Thor: Love and Thunder which opens on July 8.

However, his reputation goes back before, and he recalled it in an interview with ‘GQ’, where makes a review of the characters he considers most important in his carrer. And one of them has been surprised by the story that he hides behind.

It was in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman‘, which starred alongside Kristen Stewart 10 years ago, and where he lived a curious anecdote with the actress of ‘Twilight’. Hemsworth, who played the hunter Eric, received a strong punch from his partner in the face as they rolled.





It was accidental, and Stewart stepped out of his role to apologize to Chris Hemsworthaccording to the actor, but he didn’t think it was anything to regret: “She hit me and immediately said ‘Oh, God, I’m so sorry’. It hurt me more not to follow the shot than the blow itself”.

“I thought ‘This It would have been the most compelling and perfect shot we’ve ever done.‘. I think she was more pissed off than I was, “says the actor. The actress also referred to this little incident during the premiere of ‘Breaking Dawn Part 1’, when she recounted her little incident:”I had the most indulgent experience on set on ‘Snow White and the Huntsman.‘, from far”.





Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ | Cord Press



However, it doesn’t seem like Hemsworth particularly cared, and Stewart also claimed at the time that they had gotten “very close” during filming.

In the interview with ‘GQ’, Hemsworth also admits to being very happy with his work: “Happy working on big movies, popcorn blockbusters, if you want to call it that.” “That is the kind of movie i grew up watching but also had appetite for smaller roleswhere special effects and big action scenes are not the most important thing”.

