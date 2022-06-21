Chris Hemsworth on Island of Madness

While we wait to find out what happens to Thor in his last adventure with Jane Foster and Valkyrie, Chris Hemsworth turns into a somewhat eccentric scientist in his new movie for Netflix, spider-headwhich opens next June 17.

The film is based on the story Escape From Spiderhead of George Saundershas a script from the writers dead pool and has in the address the person responsible for the expected Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski.

Netflix just released the first trailer of the film, in which we can see how Hemsworth is on an island in the purest style Shutter Island and, although he seems like a friendly scientist, there are certain details that make us suspect of the.

The story of spider-head tells how two convicts named Jeff and Lizzy, played by Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, they make a deal to reduce their sentences by agreeing to be part of a experiment doctor with emotion-altering drugs. To fulfill the deal, they are transferred to an island, where they are greeted by the charming and mysterious overseer, scientist Steve Abnesti (Hemsworth).

Abnesti is the director of a futuristic jail where prisoners have implanted a device that administers drugs capable of altering their minds. spider-head it is a prison without bars or cells or orange jumpsuits: volunteers are free to be themselves in exchange for being able to experiment with them. When one comes up relationship between two recluses, his path to redemption takes a tremendous turn, and Abnesti’s experiments begin to unravel. fade off.

With this paper Hemsworth begins to move away from hero roles. In addition to this character he will become the villain main spin-off of Mad Max: Fury Road, centered on Imperatora Furiosa. The Australian actor will put himself in the shoes of a character called Doctor Dementus and share screen with Anya Taylor-Joy like the young version of furious.