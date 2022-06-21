Chris Hemsworth Explains How He Got Fucked Up for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

One of the most amazing things about Thor: Love and Thunder It is the physical aspect that looks Chris Hemsworth. One of the veteran actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who has been present since its inception with his own feature films, has made for this fourth film of his Asgardian history a spectacular and most brutal physical change. We had always seen the artist with muscles that we would already like and that of course are within the reach of very few. But what he has done in Thor 4 is to go to another level. Hemswort himself has confessed that the training for this film is when he has been the greatest in his career, and he has detailed part of his training.

A complicated training that combined many sports

“It was particularly difficult because the target weight we were aiming for was well above what it had been before. This was probably the biggest and fittest I’ve ever been. I spent 12 months in which I was at home alone training. We tried more swimming, then we tried more martial arts and adjusted calories. It was a very fun exploration. I got really big and fit, but then I only had to hang on for four months, which was really hard.“, Hemsworth explained. Surprising the muscle, in his case, is not so easy because the actor has gone through all kinds of training, but it seems that he succeeded.

Same as Alexander Skarsgrd for the north man, Hemsworth has gone through some very hard phases to be able to look bigger than ever on screen. Just by seeing the trailer in which Russell Crowe undresses Thor with his powers, we can already imagine what Thor’s husband has undergone Elsa Pataky. In addition, he has also detailed that he does not like the need to train to the brutal point that Marvel demands, but for him, exercising is part of his life and he generally enjoys it: “I enjoy exercising. Now it has become a hobby, it allows me to live a full life and play with my children, surf and do all kinds of things“.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens on July 8 and it could be the last appearance of Chris Hemsworth in the MCU.

