Chris Evans doesn’t rule out returning to Marvel as the Human Torch

MEXICO CITY.- Chris Evansrenowned actor for bringing to life the Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) for so many years, he does not rule out the possibility of returning to Marvel Studios, although he would prefer to do so with the character with which he debuted in the superhero genre.

During the promotional tour Lightyeara film in which the actor brings to life the iconic space ranger, Evans was asked if he would like return to the MCU with the character of Human Torch whom he gave life from 2005 to 2007 in the two films of fantastic fourproduced by the defunct studio FOX.

“Wouldn’t that be great? No one ever asks me about that. I mean, I don’t look exactly the same. That was 15, almost 20 years ago… But I really love that character. I mean, I guess anything can happen. I would love to, I would love to. It would be an easier way to sell it to me than coming back as Cap,” Chris Evans said.

about the possibility of take back the suit and shield of Captain America in a future Marvel project, the actor has said that it is not in his plans to do so because it would have to be “a perfect comeback”.

“It is too precious to me. It would have to be perfect (the return). I would be afraid of messing up something that, again, is too important to me. That role means a lot to me. Revisiting it would be an almost impossible mission.”

Apparently the same thing happens to Robert Downey Jr, Well, the actor has said that he would return as Iron Man just for a story worth telling.

“Cap means a lot to me. And, you know, I wouldn’t want to break the precious experience that it was. But Johnny Storm (Human Torch) I think he didn’t become popular. It was before Marvel found a way to do it right.”

For now, the next step in Captain America in the MCU it will be through sam wilson like the new Chap after the events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Although with the opening of the multiverse in Marvel, anything can happen.

