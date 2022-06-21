Chris Brown releases new song but netizens recall his history of violence

It’s been 13 years since the American singer Chris Brown he would have assaulted his ex-partner Rihanna. The event was not only spread in the media, since it also ended their relationship. Although the artist has fought to clear his name, fans have not forgiven the history of abuse that accompanies him, since the hiphoppa released a new music video 5 hours ago, which was overshadowed by various comments on networks against him.

The video titled “We (Warn Ebrace), was criticized by users who do not explain why Brown continues to make music, after the images of the beating he gave his ex, as well as the reason that artists continue to collaborate with him , since Normani, a singer who belonged to the Fifth Harmony group formed in 2012, appears in the material.

“How strong it seems to me that Chris Brown continues to make music and the artists collaborate with him so that later you say that a complaint ruins your life,” the user @Nachosg22 wrote on Twitter.



Chris was not the only one to receive messages because Normani was also involved in the problem, “Normani was invited by rihanna to sing in her fashion shows and now she collaborates with chris brown”, mentions the user @polaroidsfutfem.

Likewise, the tweeters put the #Metoo movement under discussion, since they assure that despite the fact that the artist’s fame is known, people decide to look the other way, “I don’t know how Normai thinks of collaborating with someone like Chris Brown. The irony is that the one who is going to affect her badly is her and not Cris’s animal, more than 10 years knowing what she is capable of and everyone looks the other way, the Hollywood #metoo is very effective ” .

What happened to Chris Brown and Rihanna?

In 2009, as the night of the Grammys ended, Rihanna and Chris’ love relationship was pushed to the limits of violence, as they came to blows. According to a documentary made by the artist, the beating began in the car where both exchanged fists. In what he narrated, it is pointed out that the relationship was already deteriorating because the interpreter of “Umbrella” had had an attack of jealousy for an infidelity that he had committed with a former employee at a pre-awards party. .

“She hates me. After that I tried everything. She didn’t care, she just didn’t trust me,” he expressed.

That night, she would mark the path of both artists, since the former employee had appeared in the same place where they were “she started to leave, she threw the phone at me. ‘I hate you’, and things like that. She started hitting me. We were inside a Lamborghini, you know, she was confronting me”, she commented in the documentary “Welcome To My Life”.

Rihanna’s bulky face, which looked swollen from the beatings, angered fans, plus the singer also broke her lip, “I remember she tried to kick me and then I really hit her with a closed fist and I broke my lip,” he said.

The problem reached the legal instances, as Brown was sentenced to five years of probation. However, this did not stop the relationship since after three years they were back together.

Rihanna, for her part, also made some statements to the interviewer Oprah Winfrey, which was published at the end of 2012, the artist commented that the event was very embarrassing for her, since she felt that in one night she lost everything and later her case became in a circus.

Although the discussion with Rihanna was one of the most notorious, the artist already has other indications of abuse. In 2021, the “TMZ” portal reported that Brown had been accused again of hitting his ex-partner, in the middle of an argument at his house, so it was not known if he would have legal problems again, since the victim stated that he would have beaten so hard that part of his scalp had come off.

On the other hand, he was also denounced by a dancer, who maintained that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the singer in 2020, the events allegedly occurred at a party held on a yacht.