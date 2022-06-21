Camille Vasquez will defend Johnny Depp in court again

The media trial for defamation between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp launched the actor’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, to fame. After her brilliant participation in court, Camille not only became an icon, she also received an invitation to become a partner in the firm she works for and surely several celebrities will seek her out to solve her legal problems. .

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Vasquez will once again represent Depp in a new trial on assault charges against him.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” was sued by a man named Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks, who accuses him of repeatedly beating him during the recording of the tape “City of Lies2.

According to Brooks’ version, the events occurred in April 2017, when tempers on the set “heated up” after he criticized one of Depp’s scenes, for which the actor yelled at him in front of everyone and hit him “maliciously and hard” twice in the ribs. In addition, he claims that Johnny’s bodyguards removed him from the scene and that he was fired from the film after he refused to sign an agreement in which he promised not to sue Depp.

The news that Camille will repeat as the actor’s defense was released a couple of days ago by the New York Post, in addition to anticipating that the judges could favor Johnny in the case since he has solid evidence that would prove his innocence.

It will be next June 25 when the actor appears to testify before the jury, but many already take a new victory for Vasquez and his client for granted.

It should be noted that the lawyer had declared, a few weeks ago, that she would meet with Depp again and this new trial could be the reason.

