Camila Cabello vigorously moves her rear while trying on a sexy red outfit

Camila Hair share in your stories Instagram videos that combine sensuality with good humor, and now she caused a sensation among her fans for a clip in which she appears next to the mirror, moving her rear while trying on a sexy red top and miniskirt outfit.

The 25-year-old singer has earned a million and a half likes for another post in which he presents to his followers his new look, with very light brown hair. Camila complemented the post simply typing “honey 🍯”.

A month after the video of his most recent single was released “To the teeth” in Youtube, Cabello has garnered over 14 million views. That song is a duet with Mary Becerrawith whom Camila talked, confessing that her inspiration for that song was her relationship with the singer Shawn Mendez: “For me the song was inspired…I remember…when I was in my last relationship, I was so in love at one point that I was jealous of my boyfriend’s ex-relationships, which is something that doesn’t make sense, because obviously that person is with you at that moment. But you are jealous that that person said ‘I love you’ to another before you, he kissed someone before you”.

You may also like:

-Camila Cabello shows off in a string micro-thong, almost exposing her rear

-In multicolored string thong Camila Cabello shows her love for Italy