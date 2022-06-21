Camila Cabello: Naturally and without fear of criticism!

singer and actress Camila Cabello, 25, enjoyed the beaches of Miami, accompanied by some friends.

After being criticized for wearing a bikini, Camila Cabello said: “Who am I trying to look attractive for… if I can’t relax, have fun! and play on a beautiful day at the beach!?”

Day 1: Camila walked and enjoyed the sea, in a tiny turquoise blue bikini.

The “Havana” singer wore a halter neck triangle top and a skimpy bikini with strings on the sides.

“Girls, cellulite is normal; fat is normal. we have a very unrealistic image of the female body”, Camila added.

The interpreter of “Miss” she wore her curves naturally without fear of criticismproud of her shapely body.

The Cuban-Mexican was happy playing with the waves.

Day 2: He went on a yacht ride with friends and was thrown into the open sea.

Although in networks she was attacked for showing her body, too received good comments for giving a positive message to other women.

This day she wore a bikini in the same style as the previous one, but in orange. He sunbathed, swam and had fun with his friends.

“What is health, if you are so obsessed with the appearance of your body, that your mental health suffers and you cannot enjoy your life? I have never felt worse. We live in a culture that has become so accustomed to an image of what a woman’s body should be, that it is completely false for many, ” shared on Instagram.