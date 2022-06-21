Caitlyn Jenner, supports that trans swimmers are out of women’s competitions

Caitlyn Jenner, who in the past was Bruce Jenner and was an Olympic winner, celebrated that the International Swimming Federation (FINA) prohibited transgender swimmers from competing in women’s fairs of the body. The celebrity and former Republican candidate for the state of California sent a message on social networks, despite the fact that she received some hate messages.

“It worked! It took a lot of courage but fair is fair! If you go through male puberty you shouldn’t be able to take medals from females. Period,” she wrote.

This Sunday, FINA announced that it will not allow trans athletes between their competitions by having the majority of votes in this new regulation, which asks participants to demonstrate that “they have not experienced any part of male puberty beyond Tanner’s Stage 2 or before the age of 12, whichever is later.

“We have to protect the rights of our athletes to compete but we also have to protect competitive fairness in our events, especially in the women’s category at FINA competitions,” said Husain Al-Musallam, president of the federation.

Caitlyn Jenner, who with Kris Jenner had Kendall and Kylie Jenner, also provoked messages of support, such as that of Anna von Harlotte. “We all understand this truth,” she wrote in a tweet, clarifying that she was speaking as a trans woman. “Acceptance is vital, but not at the cost of defying logic. Unfortunately, the political arm of the trans movement doesn’t see it that way.”

With 3.4 million followers on Twitter, Caitlyn Jenner celebrates that her position has become a trend in networks and even makes fun of those who continue to name her ‘Bruce’.

“I’m just here for the comments…this is too good @greggutfeld.”

In 1992 he married Chris Jenner, with whom he had two daughters, Kendall Nicole Jenner and Kylie Kristen Jenner, and treated as his own the four Kris had from a previous marriage: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. He was also married to Chrystie Crownover with whom he had two children, Burton Jenner and Cassandra Jenner; and with Linda Thompson, with whom he had Brandon and Sam Brody.

Caitlyn Jenner announced, on April 24, 2015, a process of aesthetic changes and adopted the status of a woman. She underwent hormone therapy and some surgeries.