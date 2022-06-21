Caitlyn Jenner supports restrictions on trans swimmers imposed by FINA

Caitlyn Jennerformer Olympic medalist and former candidate Republican to the state of Californialet out a cry of fury at the refusal of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) for transgender swimmers to participate in body competitions

“Worked! I got a lot of heat, but fair is fair! If you go through male puberty, you shouldn’t be able to take medals from females. Period,” he tweeted. Jenner on the Sunday after swimming’s governing organization announced its vote to ban trans athletes.

FINA votes to ban trans athletes

Last Sunday the FINE met to vote against and not allow trans athletes in their competitions. The result was 71.5% for the new policy that requires transgender athletes to show they “have not experienced any part of male puberty beyond Tanner’s Stage 2 or before age 12, whichever is later.”

“We have to protect the rights of our athletes to compete, but we also have to protect competitive fairness in our events, especially in the women’s category at FINA competitions,” said FINA president FINA, Husain Al-Musallam.

The FINE it is maintained that it was necessary to use sex and sex-related traits to determine eligibility criteria because of the “performance gap” that appears between males and females during puberty.

“We must protect women’s sport. We cannot bow to the world of the radical left and the politically charged radical agenda of identity politics,” he tweeted. Jenner. In another post I also mentioned the following:

“Thank you @seanhannity and @HeyTammyBruce for having a common sense conversation. All we want to do is protect women’s and girls’ sports! It’s that simple. And calling out the slanderous and defamatory lies of @PinkNews and @emilychudy@ benjamincohen”

“It’s just not fair,” he said. Jenner and added, “and we have to protect the girls’ sports in our school.”