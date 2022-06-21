Buy expensive 4T medicine

Reform Agency

Mexico City

Destroying the drug purchase and distribution system that worked in other six-year terms is taking a heavy toll on the Q4 Government, which last year made purchases with 14.8 percent inflation.

This is a historical inflation, never seen before, that could be repeated in 2022, warned a diagnosis from the Pharmaceutical Institute (Inefam), specialized in public purchases of Health.

Enrique Martínez, director of Inefam, explained that since there is no planning, last-minute purchases are made, in which direct awards predominate and the scarcity of supplies for manufacturing, which makes acquisitions more expensive.

WITHOUT CHECKING

He explained that they contemplated a sample of 1,500 medication codes for the period from 2018 to 2021, with a methodology similar to that of the Inegi Price Index, which found that inflation reached 14.8 percent in 2021.

“We have never seen that in the public sector,” said Martínez.

“Historically,” he recalled, “the inflation reflected by public sector purchases was very small, between 2 and 3 percent, even in some years with deflation, with much lower prices due to consolidated purchases.”

Juan de Villafranca, president of the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Laboratories, stressed that the Administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador destroyed the consolidated purchases alleging corruption, which he never verified.

Instead, he added, three different models have been implemented so far that have involved the Ministry of Finance, Insabi and even the UN, but without success.