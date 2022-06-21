BUAP announces the tender for a new center in Mexico’s Faculty of Medicine

The Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP), issued a call for tenders for the design and construction of a clinical skills development and simulation center in the Faculty of Medicine.

According to the call number DIE-OP-CONV-003/2022, published this June 21 in the Official State Newspaper, the University Committee for Works and Services of the BUAP will tender the construction of a four-story building at 4701 South 11th Avenue from the Reforma neighborhood in the city of Puebla.

Read more: Horizon Europe Program links BUAP researchers with the EU: Lilia Cedillo

Are you interested?, take note

The Those interested in this tender must present themselves on June 27 at the offices of the Directorate of Educational Infrastructure (DIE), of the BUAP located on Avenida 8 Oriente, to carry out a previous tour in the area of ​​the work, to subsequently present their proposals on July 6.

This summons establishes that the tendered work will consist of the construction of a concrete structure and slabs in the four levels of the buildingas well as the installation of finishes and masonry work up to the third floor of the building.

Building construction works will last approximately 180 daysstarting the work on August 9, ending the construction on February 4, 2023.

Photo: Approach Agency

Remember to subscribe to our newsletter

📲 bit.ly/2T7KNTl

📰 elciudadano.com