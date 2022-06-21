Britney Spears sued by her father

06.21.2022 9:39 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez introduces her gender-neutral daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez She is totally focused on caring for her children and their education. The artist trusts the musical future of his daughter Emmefruit of her relationship with Marc Anthony, and wanted to meet her during the charity gala of the founding of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The singer addressed her daughter with inclusive language during the act –“they/them” in English–. “She is a person very busy, full of reservations in her schedule and she is so good”. “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask you to sing with me all the time. So this is a very special occasion“added Ben Affleck’s current partner.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme / INSTAGRAM

Elon Musk’s trans daughter wants to erase her last name

The transgender daughter of Elon Musk has submitted an application for change your name according to his new gender identity to completely disassociate himself from his father: “I I do not live with or wish to be related to my biological father no way,” he said.

The petition for a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica (United States) last April.

Tycoon Elon Musk / EP

Samantha Fox marries Linda Olsen after losing his wife 7 years ago

Samantha Fox was left a widow in 2015 after the death of his wife, Carole Anndue to breast cancer. The blow was very hard for the singer but little by little she has remade herself and she has found love again with Linda Olson with whom he has passed through the altar.

Linda Olsen and Samantha Fox/NETWORKS

Chiara Ferragni’s incredible nude that defies Instagram

standing up completely naked and a glass of wine in her hand, the model looks at the camera with a smile. This is how Chiara Ferragni has challenged the censorship of the well-known social network.

The influencer Chiara Ferragni / INSTAGRAM

Billie Eilish’s camouflage techniques

The singer has recognized that when she acts and/or goes to festivals she wants to be calm so she has a particular tactic to go unnoticed. She applied it to Coachella. “I had a body double. We put a dark wig on him, put some bows on him, and gave him a facial mask and some sunglasses. They all thought it was me. I put on a black coat, a traffic vest and a hood,” he admits to Apple Music.

The radical change of Billie Eilish

Buckingham shuts down Meghan Markle’s alleged ‘bullying’ case

Carpetazo and silence. After the dukes of sussex granted an interview to Oprah Winfrey, several Buckingham employees reported being harassed by Meghan Markle. An investigation was opened from the palace to detect those responsible. It has already been done and the case has been settled “buried“, they confess. Of course, they assure that they do not intend to reveal the results.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle / EP

Isabel Pantoja, Queen of Pride

Isabel Pantoja is full after his return from Latin America. The tonadillera made a concert tour with her tour Fall in love in which, literally, he fell in love with his entire South American audience. That is why the artist has received the Mrs Gay award for her song Fall in love with her.

The success it has achieved across the pond seems to have paid off in Spain, since Pantoja has been named queen and guest star at the 2022 Gay Pride Parties. And watch out, because we could see her very soon giving her all on the Spanish stages.

The singer Isabel Pantoja / EFE

Charles of England’s photographic congratulations to Prince William

Prince William turns 40 and congratulations rain down on him everywhere. His father did not want to miss the opportunity either and has done the same by sharing various photos from the past that he has with his son.

Prince William and Charles of England / INSTAGRAM

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts on TikTok

TikTok is the new celebrity network. Little by little they move there and they do it with a lot of humor. Cristiano has done it with a dance that has delighted many.

Jamie Spears sues Britney for defamation

In true Johnny Depp style with Amber Heard, jamie spears has decided to sue her daughter for defamation. The TZM portal assures that her father, who had Britney’s guardianship for 13 years, accuses her of “ruining” her life with the criticism she has poured on him on Instagram.