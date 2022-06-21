Britney Spears’ father sued his daughter for defamation

James Spears, father of Britney Spears, sued his daughter for defamation (Reuters)

Singer Britney Spears He will face his father again in court a few days after marrying Sam Asghari. The “Princess of Pop” received the news that Jamie Spears initiated a process for alleged defamation against her.

According to information released by TMZthe interpreter’s father filed legal documents to request that his daughter be put under oath for alleged attacks against her name on Instagram and in the next book she will write.

Alex Weingarten, attorney for Jamie Spears, stated that the artist “He continues to post content on social media containing outrageous accusations about various issues.”

After disclosing this information, Matthew Rosengart, The singer’s lawyer spoke about it and in an interview for the media Page Six he pointed: “Mr. Spears continues to disgrace himself, especially after these foolish and ill-advised statements, which are riddled with errors and falsehoods, as he himself knows.”

It was in November of last year when the singer was able to free herself from her father’s guardianship, which lasted more than 13 yearsafter a tough court battle.

Jamie Spears (The Grosby Group)

Since a time ago, Britney Spears has no relationship with her family and, in fact, did not invite anyone to her recent link with Sam Asghari. However, despite her attempts to get away, Spears has already submitted the necessary papers to start the process and the singer is expected to receive the relevant notice in the near future.

The media reports that the former tutor of the pop star claims that the accusations against her in relation to the fact that the singer was not allowed to take painkillers are legally deniedin addition to revoking her driver’s license, and allegedly forcing her to take eight tubes of blood a week for medical tests.

The artist recently assured that she was thinking of suing him because seized millions of dollars of profits that you should have been left in her hands.

Despite the incident caused by Jason Alexander, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari celebrated their wedding on June 9 (Photos: Instagram/@britneyspears)

It was only a few days since Spears dressed in white, in an exclusive Versace design, and married Sam Asghari. The celebration meant one of the happiest moments in the life of the singer, who recently freed himself from his father’s controversial legal guardianship.

The ceremony and party took place in the mansion where the artist lives with her partner, in Los Angeles, and was attended by several celebrities, such as Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, among others.

