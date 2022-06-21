Britney Spears and her father Jamie would go to court again!

The scandal between Britney Spears and her father Jamieis still going on and it seems that it is far from over, since They could go to court just a few months after the singer will regain his freedom.

Let us remember that in November 2021, the considered “Princess of pop” ceased to be under legal guardianship in hands of jamie spears and for which he remained 13 years.

In this sense, the star he had lost most of his rightsbecause his tutor had the absolute control of your personand even of its heritage, which has been valued at about $60 million.

Nevertheless, since Britney was left without guardianship, she was freer than ever and until a few days ago, he shared with his millions of fans that married her current partner, Sam Asgharia ceremony attended by various celebrities such as Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez.

Although everything is happiness for the famous, it was recently revealed that would be close to going to court again.

Britney Spears’ father sues

According to entertainment media such as TMZthe artist would have received the news that his father initiated legal proceedings against him.

The above, presumably due to defamationsince the cited portal indicates that the Mr. Spears filed legal papers to request that his daughter be placed under oath for the statements he made both on Instagram, and those he would make in the book he intends to write.

alex weingartenJamie’s lawyer pointed out that the interpreter of “Toxic” and “Gimme More”, made a campaign to criticize his dadso now, I would like to challenge your accusations.

And it is that, among the issues that they want to put on the table are:

Claims that the singer was forced to give eight tubes of blood for medical treatment.

Forced to go to therapy.

Prohibition of analgesics.

On the other hand, the medium Page Six indicated that, when it became known lawsuit against Britney Spearshis lawyer matthew rosengart would have stated that the father of the “Princess of Pop”, Jamie “continues to disgrace himselfespecially after these silly and ill-advised statements.”