Britney Spears, after her desired freedom, boasts of finally taking the correct mediation: “It’s good to be present”

Finished the long weekend in the United States dedicated to Thanksgiving, Britney Spears He has returned to his Instagram account to reflect on his new freedom and the change that his life has given in just one month.

In just 20 hours he has filled his profile with selfie, dancing videos and random images. In one of them, she has talked about her sensations with the change of medication. “I’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to live my life and it’s finally here”, He has written. “You will be surprised because my prayers are quite powerful, especially when the correct medication is taken just a month ago.”

Though she hasn’t given many details, the singer’s mental health was what started the conservatorship in the first place and is what has kept her going for so long. However, this does not mean that during these 13 years her medications will help her get better. “It’s good to be here and to be present”has commented in relation to the effects that the treatment had on her previously.

“I’m here. I’m not going to thank a doctor or guardianship people. Now I hope that in 3 months there will be a change for me. I appreciate believing in me “, she has concluded quoting Snoop Dog.

In another video dancing to a Billie Eilish song, she explained that she is now on a diet after the heavy meals of the holidays and has assured that, although she does not want to “promote hunger”, she experienced “the biggest high of his life” after four days of fasting.