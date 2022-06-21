Break My Soul ushers in the new era of Beyoncé

There Renaissance was of Beyoncé finally started with the release of Break My Soul. The single anticipates the release of the next record of the singer of Texan origins, scheduled for next July 29th.

Queen B made the release announcement yesterday afternoon, when she updated her Instagram and Twitter bio with the single’s name and release date. The song is number six in the project’s substantial tracklist, which will include a total of sixteen songs.

Beyoncé makes us dance with Break My Soul!

Break My Soul sample Show Me Love by Robin S. and sees Tricky Stewart (Umbrella by Rihanna), The-Dream (No Church In The Wild) and the artist herself to the beat. The song is presented as a dance track enriched by Big Freedia ad-libs.

Beyoncé’s words pay tribute to the beginning of a new phase in her life as well as her career. Not surprisingly, the song was released at the summer solstice, the inaugural day of a new stage in the cycle of the seasons.

The singer invites us to let go of all negative emotions, in search of a new motivation (click HERE for the full text):

“Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job / I’m gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by nine, then off past five / And they work my nerves, that’s why I cannot sleep at night “

As anticipated, Renaissance it will be out in just over a month and will be the first act of a potential double album. According to some rumors, the two discs will present country and dance tints, two genres not entirely unrelated to Beyoncé’s discography as this latest release has also confirmed.

While waiting for the official movie, you just have to recover Break My Soulby clicking on the Spotify link below… good listening!