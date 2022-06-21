Bradley Cooper mocked for having Oscar nominations

Bradley Cooper confessed that a famous director made fun of him for having 7 Oscar nominations

Bradley Cooper has built a successful career in Hollywood thanks to movies like american sniper, Silver Linings Playbook Y A Star Is Born which has led him to be nominated 7 times for the Oscars for Producer, Actor, Original Screenplay and Best Picture. However, in an interview with IndieWire, the actor said that a famous director I despise your work.

According to Cooper, while he was at an awards season party next to a famous actress, a director commented to him: “What world are we living in where you have 7 nominations and she only has three?” Although Cooper kept his cool at the time, during the interview he commented that he will never forget. “I’m like, ‘Brother, why are you such an idiot? I will never forget that. Fuck off”.

Since then, Bradley Cooper got two more Oscar nominations, thanks to the fact that he co-produced films What joker Y Nightmare Alley, which were recognized in the category of Best film.

It’s not the first time

Copper explained that, unfortunately, this isn’t the first time he’s tried to do less of his job before. In 2012, when she premiered Silver Linings Playbook beside Jennifer Lawrence, earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor and a actress who participates in superhero movies made condescending comments to him during a ceremony:

“She says, ‘I saw your movie. You deserve the name. I was like, ‘What? Apology?’ ‘The name.’ Then like 10 or 20 minutes later, I’m not kidding, I walked past her on the way to the bathroom and she was like, ‘El nom.’ Memory [pensar], What the hell is this town?’ Can you imagine saying that to someone? You have to be screwed to do that.” Bradley Cooper

Despite the criticism, the director continues to add success to his career and will soon premiere on Netflix Teachera film where he works as director and will narrate the story of the great Leonard Bernstein over a period of 30 years, showing how his marriage with Felicia Montealegre and what were the biggest projects that marked his career.

