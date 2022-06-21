Billie Eilish used a double to enjoy Coachella | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer distracted her fans with a decoy to go explore the festival

Being a superstar has its drawbacks and it is that you can hardly enjoy events like any mortal. For himlo, Billie Eilish devised a plan so that, with a body double, she could distract her fans and thus enjoy the Coachella 2022 festival.

The young singer was the headliner of the festival and, being one of the most important music events in the world, in addition to giving her show, the artist wanted to enjoy her colleagues’ concerts and found a way to do so.

“He had a body double, one of my dancers. We got a black wig, put bows on it, and gave her a mask and sunglasses. Everyone thought he was me; I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest, hood and glasses,” he explained. Billie Eilish on how she managed to dodge her fans so she could enjoy the festival which also Harry Styles was as headliner.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be asked to go. I constantly feel like I don’t deserve everything that happens to me and I think it’s a good thing. I would say it’s a good thing for the most part, ”added the singer in her participation in Apple Music with Matt Wikinson.

At 20 years old, Biliie Eilish will perform at Glastonbury and will be the youngest artist to achieve it, although she did not want to reveal if she will apply the same move to enjoy the festival.