Billie Eilish reveals her burning desire for the future: “I’d rather die than not have children”

Cs one of the biggest pop stars in music history, billie eilish he’s young enough to think about children but he did give an interview where he answered some existential questions. The Sunday Times I spoke with her during her visit to the United Kingdomwhere he is currently performing numerous shows.

In said interview, Eilish surprised with a statement where she talks about having children and how important it is for her to give birth when the time comes. As she prepares to become the youngest headliner in Glastonburry, Billie She even got political when she talked about having children and the role her mother has played in her life.

First, Eilish It was clear that he would have children in the future. Then, she got political about educating them: “[Prefiero] To die [que no tener hijos]. I need them. The older I get, the more I experience things, I just think, uuggh, what am I going to do? when my son thinks this is the right thing to do and I say, no, it’s not!, and they don’t listen to me.

“Why is it okay to be afraid to go to school? You go to school and prepare yourself for a traumatic experience that will change your life or die. What? Who? Where’s the logic there? I definitely find my mom annoying, right?” but that’s because she’s my mom and everyone’s mom is annoying. But I love her, she’s like a book, she knows everything, and I’m so thankful because I don’t know shit about shit.”

Billie Eilish is already a world phenomenon

For a long time, there has been this notion of billie eilish the girl because she is quite young and has shown incredible talent. But his achievements speak for themselves. Billie just won an academy award for his song james-bond this year and is ready to continue earning more.

For now, he’s focusing on the gigs he has in store for the rest of the year. Billie He thought about the kids for a second, but he knows he’s too young to have them right now. Yet her guidance on this topic paints a picture of a young woman who grew up in a home where family is considered sacred.