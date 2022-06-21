Billie Eilish: “I have had a horrible relationship with my body since I was 11 years old”

Billie Eilish has a “horrible relationship since the age of 11“. The singer will be one of the protagonists of the Glastonbury festival, scheduled in the United Kingdom from 22 to 26 June, alongside the likes of Paul McCartney, Noel Gallagher and Diana Ross. At that young age, she sold more than 60 million shares, but her undeniable professional achievements, however, did not make her a confident woman. And so, interviewed by Sunday Times, revealed that he always feels “not desired“.

It is not the first time that he talks about his difficulties. Previously, speaking to David Letterman on the show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix, she revealed that she suffers from Tourette’s syndrome, a disorder that causes her tics and uncontrollable movements. Her latest statements, on the other hand, concern the difficult relationship she has with her own image.

Upon her debut, the singer introduced herself to the world dressed in sportswear, very largeand hair dyed by green. Last summer, however, it suddenly showed up on the cover of British Vogue completely changed, with i blond hairsporting a corset of pink silk that didn’t hide the shapes as usual. However, the singer reflects today, she doesn’t count how you decide to appear, because you still end up being subjected to the judgment of others: “It doesn’t matter what you do, it is always either right or wrong“.

The criticisms are around the corner: “When I wear abundant clothing, no one is attracted to me, I do not feel lovely, desirable And beautiful. So people criticize me for saying I’m not feminine enough. Then I wear something more flashy and then they start telling me I am greasyone of easy virtueequal to the celebrities who they sell out their bodies in order to be successful. What do you want me to tell you? It’s a crazy world for womenespecially for those that are under the gaze of all ».

It is not easy to deal with the opinions of others, even more so if you do not have an easy relationship with your physical appearance: «Now if I look at those photos of me as a blonde I don’t recognize myself. It’s not me!”. The only reason she says she chose that look is insecuritydespite having many admirers who appreciate it: «Honestly I don’t feel wanted, ever. And since I feel this way, sometimes I tried so hard to be desirable. This thought makes me very sad ”.

Every now and then things seem to get better, as in this period: «For a couple of months now I have felt a little more secure. I feel different, capable of being more feminine or more masculine if I want to. ” But the difficulties are not yet completely filed and to those who ask her how her relationship with her body is now, Billie Eilish replies categorically: “It’s definitely not good. Indeed it has always been horrible since I was 11 years old “. And that’s the same age she was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome: “I like the idea that my body is mine and that it accompanies me wherever I go. I imagine him as a friend of mine, my ugly friend. It’s complicated but what can I do about it? ”