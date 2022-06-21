Beyoncé releases “Break my soul”, the new single from Renaissance

Beyoncé released the first single from his new album Renaissance.

The piece is titled “Break My Soul”And will lead the way to his new project consisting of 16 songs Renaissancewhose publication date is scheduled for 29 July.

Something more about the single: the Beyoncé’s new song features two major samples, Robin S. ’90s house anthem “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s “Explode” and is just a small taste of what we should expect from the 40-year-old singer’s new dance sounds.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The release of this unreleased track marks for Beyoncé (who recently launched her “invisible merch”) the beginning of a new musical season which, after the successes of soft songs such as “Halo“, Rhythmic like”Single ladies”Or r & b like“ Love on top ”, will certainly see her as the protagonist of the summer 2022 with an overwhelming and hypnotic house song in front of which it is practically impossible not to dance.

Although the last few years she has also produced new music in collaboration with her husband Jay-Z (appeared in recent days at the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors with his daughter Blue Ivy), see the album of The Carters Everything Is Love And The Lion King: The GiftQueen B has not released any unreleased songs as a soloist since 2016, that is, since the release of the very lucky one Lemonadewhich contained some songs cult like “Hold Up”, “Sorry”, “Daddy Lessons” and “All Night”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

After six years of waiting thankfully the big time for some new music has just arrived and in the course of a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared some information about the making process of Renaissance. “He took two years of love to make it happen, spending many nights without sleep to work, so I can’t wait for the world to hear it.” Today finally that day he arrived with “Break my soul”.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io