Ben Stiller meets with Zelensky during his visit to Ukraine: “You are my hero”

American actor Ben Stiller, who has visited Ukraine as a goodwill ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), has met with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the president’s office after making a tour of some of the settlements that were occupied by the Russians in the kyiv region.

“You are my hero, what you are doing is very great,” the actor, director and screenwriter told the Ukrainian president when greeting him on Monday in kyiv. the protagonist of Zoolander he applauded Zelensky for the way he has managed to lead the country and its citizens, which is “inspiring.”



Ben Stiller and Volodímir Zelenski, in the president’s office. STR / AFP

The actor wanted to remind the Ukrainian of something they both share, such as Zelenski’s past as a comedy actor, because among other roles, he played the president of Ukraine on television before becoming the country’s leader in real life. “You gave up a great acting career for this,” Stiller said.

“Not as good as you!” joked the president. For his part, Zelensky told Stiller that “it was an honor for him” to meet him and welcome him to Ukraine, assuring him that he knew about his entire Hollywood career.



Ben Stiller walks past a dilapidated building in Irpin. UNHCR/Reuters

Stiller and UNHCR Ukraine Representative Karolina Lindholm Billing visited the president’s office after a tour of some of the settlements that were occupied by the Russians in the kyiv region. They visited some ruined residential areas of Irpin, where they spoke with the people who survived the occupation, as reported by the Ukrainian president’s website.

“It’s one thing to see this destruction on TV or on social media. It’s another thing to see it all with your own eyes.









Ben Stiller, actor







Ben Stiller, during his meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER / EFE

“It’s one thing to see this destruction on TV or on social media. It’s another thing to see it all with your own eyes. That’s much more shocking,” Ben Stiller told Zelensky. “What you saw in Irpin is definitely frightening. But it is even worse to imagine what is happening in the settlements that are still under temporary occupation in the east,” Zelensky replied.

The president and the UNHCR goodwill ambassador spoke about the needs of temporarily displaced people in Ukraine, as well as those who have been located in Poland, which Ben Stiller had visited the day before. Zelensky and the UNHCR delegation also discussed ways of further cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities with the international body.

humanitarian visit

With this visit, Stiller joins other celebrities who have met in the country, such as Angelina Jolie last April

Stiller is not the only celebrity to visit Ukraine. Angelina Jolie paid a surprise visit in April to the city of Lviv, which has been relatively spared from heavy fighting and shelling in other parts of the country, where she met children and refugees and was spotted by locals in cafes.